Ramius Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA)

Ramius Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) by 76.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,845 shares during the quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of DPCM Capital worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in DPCM Capital by 55.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 124,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 44,736 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in DPCM Capital in the second quarter valued at $322,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in DPCM Capital in the second quarter valued at $516,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in DPCM Capital in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in DPCM Capital in the second quarter valued at $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPOA traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,232. DPCM Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

