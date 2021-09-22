Ramius Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

Ramius Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,304 shares during the period. Ramius Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kernel Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Kernel Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Kernel Group during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kernel Group during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kernel Group during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Kernel Group during the first quarter valued at $192,000.

Shares of KRNLU remained flat at $$10.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.58.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

