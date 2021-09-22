Ramius Advisors LLC Sells 28,811 Shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU)

Ramius Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU) by 23.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,811 shares during the period. Ramius Advisors LLC’s holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NAACU. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter worth $29,552,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter worth $9,701,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter worth $9,609,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter worth $8,492,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,960,000.

NAACU remained flat at $$9.99 during trading on Wednesday. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

