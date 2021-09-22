Ramius Advisors LLC Sells 303,385 Shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

Ramius Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,385 shares during the quarter. Broadscale Acquisition makes up 0.6% of Ramius Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ramius Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadscale Acquisition were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter worth $25,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter worth $99,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter worth $125,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter worth $159,000.

Get Broadscale Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Broadscale Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,221. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCLEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.