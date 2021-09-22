Ramius Advisors LLC Sells 318,302 Shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC)

Ramius Advisors LLC decreased its position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) by 73.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,302 shares during the quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Montes Archimedes Acquisition worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $87,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $251,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Montes Archimedes Acquisition alerts:

MAAC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 17,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,446. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.