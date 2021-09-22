Ramius Advisors LLC Trims Position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

Ramius Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,864 shares during the period. Ramius Advisors LLC’s holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMGCU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $914,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $746,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $199,000.

RMGCU stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,579. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

