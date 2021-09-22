Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,660 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.36.

RPD opened at $118.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -53.04 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $125.32.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $33,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

