Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $225.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to post sales of $225.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $218.00 million and the highest is $233.00 million. Rayonier posted sales of $198.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year sales of $862.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $857.00 million to $867.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $940.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Rayonier news, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,975.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 103.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rayonier by 60.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 87,477 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Rayonier by 5.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,457,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Rayonier by 54.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 76,325 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,868,000 after acquiring an additional 523,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYN traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.94. 813,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average is $36.05. Rayonier has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 432.00%.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

