Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives C$19.04 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.04.

REAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$25.00 price target on Real Matters and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities cut Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark set a C$15.40 price target on Real Matters in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Real Matters stock opened at C$11.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.11. Real Matters has a 12-month low of C$10.50 and a 12-month high of C$27.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$884.38 million and a P/E ratio of 20.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

In other Real Matters news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.84, for a total value of C$38,515.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,482,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,870,086.98. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $592,170 over the last 90 days.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

