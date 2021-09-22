Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ: LIFE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/21/2021 – aTyr Pharma is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2021 – aTyr Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $14.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – aTyr Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – aTyr Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – aTyr Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

8/7/2021 – aTyr Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

7/31/2021 – aTyr Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

aTyr Pharma stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.51. 76,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $12.97.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.13). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 75.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in aTyr Pharma by 101.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 300,097 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,274,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 291,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 528.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 213,058 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 243.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 156,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in aTyr Pharma by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,675,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 91,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

