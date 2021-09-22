Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ: LIFE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 9/21/2021 – aTyr Pharma is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/14/2021 – aTyr Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $14.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/13/2021 – aTyr Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/13/2021 – aTyr Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/13/2021 – aTyr Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “
- 8/7/2021 – aTyr Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “
- 7/31/2021 – aTyr Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “
aTyr Pharma stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.51. 76,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $12.97.
aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.13). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 75.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
