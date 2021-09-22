Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Major Shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater Sells 4,920 Shares

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $146,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Miami Jewish Federatio Greater also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 21,199 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $676,884.07.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 5,000 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $150,450.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 10,000 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $317,600.00.

RDVT stock opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.87. Red Violet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $373.41 million, a PE ratio of -194.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Red Violet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDVT. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Violet in the second quarter worth $23,520,000. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Red Violet by 126.4% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 930,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,137,000 after buying an additional 519,351 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Red Violet by 63.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 557,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,109,000 after buying an additional 215,784 shares during the last quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Red Violet by 149.7% in the first quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 218,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 130,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Red Violet by 26.9% in the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 588,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

