ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $68.91 million and $124,477.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

