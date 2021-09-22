Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will announce earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Renewable Energy Group posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $816.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.95 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REGI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday. Truist reduced their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

In other news, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $581,699.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.32 per share, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and have sold 22,762 shares worth $1,286,459. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ REGI traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.77. The stock had a trading volume of 32,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,212. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $43.82 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.92.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.