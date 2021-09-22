Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will announce earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Renewable Energy Group posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $816.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.95 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REGI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday. Truist reduced their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

In other news, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $581,699.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.32 per share, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and have sold 22,762 shares worth $1,286,459. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ REGI traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.77. The stock had a trading volume of 32,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,212. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $43.82 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.92.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.