Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega Sells 5,537 Shares

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $180,229.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 30.87, a current ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.46.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on REPL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the second quarter worth about $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the first quarter worth about $124,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

