REPO Price Hits $0.20 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One REPO coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, REPO has traded up 203.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00067097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.25 or 0.00167368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00108415 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,857.18 or 0.06807558 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,893.07 or 0.99814938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002546 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,353 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.