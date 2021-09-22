Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. Repro Med Systems has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.86 million, a PE ratio of -41.99 and a beta of 0.47.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Repro Med Systems will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 82,562 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 176,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 92,839 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 46,652 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 23,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

