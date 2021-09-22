Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Comerica Incorporated’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.13 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.16.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.79.

NYSE:CMA opened at $71.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $79.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,739,000 after purchasing an additional 298,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after buying an additional 673,248 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Comerica by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,768,000 after buying an additional 337,917 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Comerica by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,667,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,270,000 after acquiring an additional 32,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comerica by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,560,000 after acquiring an additional 72,108 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

