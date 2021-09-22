Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LULU. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.32.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $424.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.12, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $434.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $401.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.71.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,835 shares of company stock valued at $18,663,305. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

