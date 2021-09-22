Research Solutions (RSSS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:RSSS opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.00 and a beta of 0.43. Research Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $3.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49.

In other Research Solutions news, Chairman Peter Derycz sold 41,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $122,050.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,343,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,764,293.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 264,189 shares of company stock worth $788,750. 28.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on RSSS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Research Solutions in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Research Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.35 price target for the company.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

