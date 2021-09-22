Reviewing Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) & Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT)

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Jianpu Technology and Bumble, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianpu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Bumble 0 7 8 0 2.53

Bumble has a consensus price target of $64.13, suggesting a potential upside of 16.90%. Given Bumble’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bumble is more favorable than Jianpu Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jianpu Technology and Bumble’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianpu Technology $234.18 million 0.13 -$64.89 million N/A N/A Bumble $488.94 million 13.44 $66.15 million N/A N/A

Bumble has higher revenue and earnings than Jianpu Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.3% of Jianpu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Bumble shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jianpu Technology and Bumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianpu Technology N/A N/A N/A Bumble N/A -2.36% -1.54%

Summary

Bumble beats Jianpu Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc. engages in the operation of open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels. The company was founded by Da Qing Ye, Jia Yan Lu, Cao Feng Liu, Chenchao Zhuang and Zheng Yu Wu on June 1, 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.