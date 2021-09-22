Revlon Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,092 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 681% compared to the typical daily volume of 524 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Revlon by 12.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 57,936 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Revlon in the second quarter valued at $524,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Revlon in the first quarter valued at $461,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Revlon by 132.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 35,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Revlon by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after buying an additional 28,690 shares during the last quarter. 9.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Revlon stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.90. 679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,200. Revlon has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $584.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.84.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $497.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revlon will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

