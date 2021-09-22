Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RVMD. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Shares of RVMD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.85. 26,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,102. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.06. Revolution Medicines has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 355.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 230.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after buying an additional 367,073 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,224,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.