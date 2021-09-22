Rhumbline Advisers Buys 32,407 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,407 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 2,564.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,065,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,770,000 after acquiring an additional 318,987 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $10,196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,423,000 after buying an additional 199,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,484,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,858,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

RVMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 2.06.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 355.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

