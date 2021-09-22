Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of CBIZ worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in CBIZ by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 22,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in CBIZ by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CBIZ by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CBIZ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBZ opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.98.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $278.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.90 million. Research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $338,786.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $67,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,099 shares in the company, valued at $227,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.