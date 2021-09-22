Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,243,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,584,000 after acquiring an additional 247,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 469.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 244,737 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,246,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,841,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,943,000 after acquiring an additional 123,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 469,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,523,000 after purchasing an additional 107,580 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMCI opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.50. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $119,677.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

