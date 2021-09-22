Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in LendingClub were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth $1,394,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in LendingClub by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth $522,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in LendingClub by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in LendingClub by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

LC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $30,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $115,629.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,951 shares of company stock worth $564,717 over the last ninety days. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 1.88. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $33.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.43 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

