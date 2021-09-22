Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,813 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Verra Mobility worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,466,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,670,000 after purchasing an additional 814,249 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,012,000 after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.7% in the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,099,000 after acquiring an additional 963,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 44.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,136 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,569,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,781,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRRM opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $128.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.94 million. Research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,345 shares in the company, valued at $293,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $1,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,285,750 shares of company stock valued at $135,686,400 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

