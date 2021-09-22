Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 76,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 678.5% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 37,299 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 126.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 70.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 631,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,780,000 after purchasing an additional 261,974 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $63.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average of $66.48. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

