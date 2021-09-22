Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 56,275.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PAG opened at $96.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.19. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $98.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

PAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

