Richard Bryan Trotman Buys 29,000 Shares of Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO) Stock

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO) Senior Officer Richard Bryan Trotman purchased 29,000 shares of Barksdale Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$10,718.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,108,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$409,516.80.

Richard Bryan Trotman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Barksdale Resources alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Richard Bryan Trotman purchased 500 shares of Barksdale Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$183.35.

Shares of BRO stock opened at C$0.34 on Wednesday. Barksdale Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.33 and a 1-year high of C$0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The company has a market cap of C$21.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73.

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barksdale Resources Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Barksdale Resources

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's flagship asset is the Sunnyside property, which covers an area of approximately 5,223 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Barksdale Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barksdale Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.