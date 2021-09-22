Richard C. Cary Sells 4,583 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $148.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.41 and its 200-day moving average is $139.39. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 81,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

