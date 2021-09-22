Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

Richards Packaging Income has a fifty-two week low of C$25.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.10.

Get Richards Packaging Income alerts:

About Richards Packaging Income

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.