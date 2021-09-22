Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.
Richards Packaging Income has a fifty-two week low of C$25.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.10.
About Richards Packaging Income
