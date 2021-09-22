Rightmove’s (RTMVY) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their sell rating on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rightmove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rightmove has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:RTMVY opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. Rightmove has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $21.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.92.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

