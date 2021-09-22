RING X PLATFORM Trading 5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0305 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a market capitalization of $8.81 million and $757,998.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00052661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00126321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00044360 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 288,624,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

