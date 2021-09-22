Robert T. Webb Buys 1,500 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Stock

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 16.11. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average of $67.68.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The company had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 0.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

