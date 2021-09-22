Robert T. Webb Buys 1,500 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Stock

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 16.11. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average of $67.68.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The company had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 0.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.
National Health Investors Company Profile
National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.
