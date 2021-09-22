Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 2,883.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,044 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nikola were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 786.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola during the second quarter worth about $94,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Nikola by 331.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola during the first quarter worth about $145,000. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nikola Co. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $24,096,593.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $90,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,190,728 shares of company stock valued at $63,440,033. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

