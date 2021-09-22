Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $866,000 Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Donaldson by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

DCI opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day moving average of $62.85. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

