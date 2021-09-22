Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $922,000 in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUMV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,580.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 68.5% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Shares of NUMV opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $29.85.

