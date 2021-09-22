Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New $848,000 Investment in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 40,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,220,000. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,912,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,098,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 146,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,636,000.

Shares of URA stock opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $28.72.

