Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 264.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGHG. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,452,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,218,000 after acquiring an additional 98,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 19.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,129,000 after buying an additional 88,180 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 19.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after buying an additional 28,621 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 17.8% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

BATS:IGHG opened at $75.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.93. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $78.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.