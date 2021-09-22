Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 577 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 907.8% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,509,000 after buying an additional 3,422,591 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 35.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 29.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,274,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,454,000 after purchasing an additional 512,743 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 1,474.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 471,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,794,000 after purchasing an additional 441,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 2,289.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 435,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,360,000 after purchasing an additional 417,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $175.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $135.52 and a 12-month high of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.27.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.