Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 58 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.8% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Shares of SOXX opened at $458.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $457.01 and a 200 day moving average of $437.54. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $286.21 and a twelve month high of $478.19.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

