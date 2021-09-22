Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Earns “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a current ratio of 16.92.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,077,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,995,000 after buying an additional 413,443 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,207,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,072,000 after purchasing an additional 296,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,541,000 after purchasing an additional 288,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,904,000 after buying an additional 241,424 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after buying an additional 189,020 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.