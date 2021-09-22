Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Earns “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
RCKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a current ratio of 16.92.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,077,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,995,000 after buying an additional 413,443 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,207,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,072,000 after purchasing an additional 296,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,541,000 after purchasing an additional 288,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,904,000 after buying an additional 241,424 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after buying an additional 189,020 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.
