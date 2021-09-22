Rodney C. Favaron Sells 9,808 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $358,090.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at $8,341,330.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.95. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.18 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.24 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

