ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.51 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $9.51 million and $1.12 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00020792 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.09 or 0.00405091 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001089 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000617 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,525,064,776 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.