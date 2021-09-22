Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Acquires 24,322 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,322 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Qurate Retail by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,294,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,382,000 after purchasing an additional 721,860 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,846,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,838,000 after acquiring an additional 359,865 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,458,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,158,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,429,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 5,981,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,357 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,412,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,185,741.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.