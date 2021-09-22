Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 45.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,930 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFF. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 563,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 186,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period.

PFF opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.86. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $39.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

