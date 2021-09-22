Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 35,167 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

SPSB opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.29. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $31.42.

