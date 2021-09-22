Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 190.0% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 19,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 47,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 15.8% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 192,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after acquiring an additional 26,205 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 15,314 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.69.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $91.90. 8,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,894. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $66.72 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

