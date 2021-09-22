Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,720 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 827.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000.

JVAL stock opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.95. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $37.40.

